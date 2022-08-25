Tina Peters’ deputy clerk pleads guilty, will cooperate with investigation into her boss

Judge Matthew Barrett said he has some hesitation about this plea agreement, telling Knisley her crimes are worthy of incarceration and that he would have sentenced her to jail time if possible. And he chastised her for blaming Peters for her actions instead of taking full responsibility.

“These facts are both troubling and alarming,” he said. “You engaged in concrete acts to undermine the integrity of our democratic process, in the guise of protecting it. You abdicated your role as a clerk, you violated your oath and you betrayed your duty.”

Barrett went on to offer strong words about the nature of the overall case.

“Democracy will prevail. Our system of law will prevail because without democracy and without our law, we are nothing more than any other failed state in this world, run by the loudest of voices with the worst of intentions, the mob who thinks they know what justice is without any regard for the facts or worse,” he said.

Ultimately the judge said he would trust the prosecution team’s judgment that Knisely was important to the other cases they are prosecuting.

The District Attorney had reiterated his support for the plea deal and said he was persuaded that Knisely wasn’t acting on her own volition.

“She was… acting at the direction of Ms. Peters and this was Ms. Peters’ agenda, and Ms. Peters was her boss. That does not excuse it, but it certainly is, I think, a mitigator as to the sentencing,” he told the judge.

D.A. Rubinstein said Knisley told investigators she was so concerned about the things Peters asked her to do that she spent an entire drive to Moab, Utah, discussing it with her husband. He also noted that unlike Peters, Knisley has never talked publicly about the election security breach.

“It was evident that while she was agreeing to go along with her boss, telling her to do these things, it was not her mission, her desire to do it. And she was bothered by it” said Rubinstein.

The terms of Knisley’s plea deal do mean that if in the future she stops cooperating with state and federal investigators, the agreement will be revoked and she could serve time behind bars.

Knisley has been on unpaid leave since the fall of 2021 after being accused of harassing and trying to intimidate other employees of the office. Despite being barred from entering the clerk’s office, she was found there, allegedly trying to use Peters’ log-in information to access computers.

Peters has denied that she personally did anything illegal and said she was simply trying to investigate questions she and her constituents had about voter fraud with the county’s Dominion voting machines. Peters has not yet entered a plea in her case.