Donations for Tina Peters’ recount poured in after she appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast

Out-of-state donors are covering the majority of the cost of Tina Peters’ recount in the GOP Secretary of State primary race.

Peters raised $351,000 on July 25, the same day she appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast to appeal for funding for her recount efforts, according to her recent campaign finance filing.

Of that money, $276,000 came from out-of-state donors.

The influx of money arrived just days before Peters was required to turn in $256,000 for the recount.

Peters lost last month's Republican primary for Secretary of State by 88,579 votes, coming in second behind former Jefferson county clerk Pamela Anderson. State rules say candidates must pay for any requested recount when the margin is more than 0.5 percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Peters’ recount will be finished by Aug. 4.