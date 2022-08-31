State lawmaker pleads guilty to DWAI

A state lawmaker pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving while ability impaired. Broomfield Democratic Rep. Matt Gray, 41, was sentenced to 24 hours of community service and one year of probation. In addition, a suspended five day jail sentence could take effect if Gray were to violate his probation.

School employees called police earlier this year when Representative Gray smelled of alcohol and was stumbling when he arrived to pick up his children from Coyote Ridge Elementary School. According to officials, Gray's children were not in the car and no one was hurt.

Gray has since decided not to seek reelection for what would have been his fourth and final two-year term in office.

Ben Markus contributed to this story.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story misstated Rep. Gray's plea deal.