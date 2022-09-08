Colorado begins review of former Indian boarding school at Fort Lewis College

Researchers from History Colorado have started a state-mandated review of the former Indian boarding school on the grounds of Fort Lewis near Durango. The review will involve both archival research and physical examinations to uncover the extent of what happened at the boarding school when it operated between 1891 and 1910. And, one year after discoveries of mass graves at the sites of similar boarding schools in Canada, the survey in southwest Colorado will try to determine whether there are burial sites on the property.

In the research team’s first public update on its work Thursday, History Colorado’s Holly Norton, who is the state archaeologist, said the team is planning for tribal consultations this fall.

The researchers are required to make a final report by June 30, 2023, per legislation that established the research effort to “promote Coloradans' understanding of the physical and emotional abuse and deaths that occurred at federal Indian boarding schools.” But Norton said in her update, “I see this very much as the beginning of this effort. I think that what occurred at those schools is incredibly complex, it affected many, many people, and this is going to be a long-term effort. I think we’re going to be having these conversations for many years.”

Courtesy: Center of Southwest Studies, Fort Lewis College The research will begin with records stored at the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C. However, those records will likely give an incomplete picture since the information they contain "almost never" features the voices of the children or their parents.

“This study needs to say, ‘Here is what happened,’” said Rep. Barbara McLachlan, who co-sponsored the legislation. “Not just stories, but facts about what happened, where people might be buried, where artifacts might be buried, and what happened to people.” McLachlan, a Democrat from Durango, represents parts of the Four Corners area in Colorado’s state House.

The state’s research is meant to be a first step in “a roadmap for education and healing,” according to the legislation, though Rep. McLachlan isn’t sure what the next steps might be. They could include repatriating human remains to the tribes or allowing tribal blessings to occur at the boarding school and burial sites, among many other things.