Arvada police officer will be honored at public funeral in Lafayette this Friday
The funeral for an Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty will be open to the public.
A memorial service for 27-year-old Dillon Michael Vakoff will be held Friday at 10 a.m., at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. The church will also livestream the event, which is being organized by the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.
Vakoff was shot and killed Sunday while reporting to a crowd of “several belligerent and uncooperative individuals” in an Arvada neighborhood. The suspect also allegedly shot a female victim, who was transported to the hospital and survived her injuries.
Police shot and injured the suspect, 31-year-old Sonny Thomas Almanza, who was later sent to a hospital. He faces several charges, including first-degree murder of a peace officer and child abuse.
Almanza is expected in court Wednesday to hear the charges against him and to set bond. The Gazette reported Tuesday that he is still recovering from his injuries and missed his first scheduled court appearance.
