Polis and Ganahl trade jabs over Tesla ownership, tax policy and much more in first debate

In the first debate between Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, the most spirited exchange was about automobiles — and specifically, the ones the candidates drive.

It began as Ganahl attacked Polis’ environmental policies, part of a much broader argument over their visions for Colorado’s future.

“Don't expect a single mom of three working two jobs to buy (an all-electric) Tesla or rely solely on public transportation,” she said of Polis’ plans to decarbonize the state’s economy in the decades ahead. “It’s too far, too fast.”

Polis shot back: “Well, I thought you drive a Tesla, don’t you?”

Ganahl said her family has three cars, including a “Chevy Express conversion van with 120,000 miles on it.”

Polis responded: “Not everybody can afford a Tesla, like my opponent.”

Ganahl said: “Well, you can.”

In fact, they both can. It was an unusual bit of social showmanship from two candidates who are among the wealthiest people in Colorado. Polis has made hundreds of millions of dollars selling tech businesses, while Ganahl sold her own doggy day care franchise for more than $17 million.

The automotive theater continued as the governor proclaimed that, despite his goal of getting 940,000 electric vehicles on the state’s roads by 2030, he drives “an internal combustion engine. I think that’s all you need to know,” a line which drew laughs.

(Polis has a Ford Escape but may have previously owned an EV, according to a campaign spokeswoman, and is driven around for official duties in a Chevy Suburban.)

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl, flanked by supporters, released her transportation plan in Denver on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

A minute later, Ganahl revived the topic with an explanation for the Tesla: “I thought, before I ran, ‘I’m gonna get an electric car so I can live it, and feel it, and see what it's like.’”

Her conclusion: Electric vehicles aren’t feasible for low-income families, and Polis, she added, should “walk the talk” by buying an electric car.

The incumbent’s response? “Lend me yours … I’ll just borrow yours.”

The unusual exchange consumed a few minutes of a debate that stretched more than an hour, hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce at CSU-Pueblo, with sponsorship from Black Hills Energy.

This head-to-head may set the template for the final weeks of the election. Ganahl blamed Polis for high energy costs, bank robberies, rising cocaine and fentanyl use, the auto theft rate and more, and called his COVID-19 response overreaching and underhanded.

She accused Polis of closing schools and churches while “keeping pot shops open.” He contended that Colorado was ahead of many other states in reopening.

“He’s grown the size of government,” Ganahl said. “He's added taxes, fees, new social programs. Small business owners can't keep up with all the programs they're supposed to implement and pay for. There's only so much money in the bucket.”

Ganahl reiterated her campaign promise to eliminate the income tax, which brings in more than $13 billion a year to the state and supplies more than half of the general fund. She also wants to cut the gas tax in half.

Meanwhile, Polis tried to discredit her tax-slashing plans as unrealistic and dangerous. He pointed out that the Colorado State Patrol and other services are currently funded by those taxes.

“Her gas tax plan (will) cut funding in half for the State Patrol,” he said, while touting his own public safety spending law. “Her income tax plan (will) defund Corrections, let criminals out on the street.”

Ganahl dismissed the criticism, saying she would never cut funds to law enforcement. She has said that she would instead cut spending elsewhere: “We’re going to shrink the size of government by 10 percent a year by doing a hiring freeze and addressing vacancy funds,” she said, adding that she would hire a private auditor to find fraud and waste.

“We have a spending problem here in Colorado, not a revenue problem,” she said.

Cutting more than $13 billion from the budget would require finding savings equal to the state's current general fund spending on education, health care, human services and corrections, combined.

Polis said that his administration has saved people money with big new laws on health insurance, full-day kindergarten and limited free preschool. Free early childhood education in particular, he said, saves hundreds of dollars per month for families with young children.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Gov. Jared Polis at a bill signing ceremony for free, universal preschool, on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Denver.

Ganahl said she “fully supports pre-K care,” but said that she’d rather entrust it to private industry, charities and churches. She also would “go all in” on school choice, allowing families to take public funding to the school of their choice.

On criminal justice, Ganahl criticized Polis for reducing the sentence of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver at fault in a crash that killed four people on I-70, from 110 years to a decade. (Ganahl said the governor at least should have waited before acting, a criticism echoed by the district attorney in the case.)

Ganahl also pointed out, among other criticisms, that on Polis’ watch, state lawmakers abolished the death penalty.

And in some of her harshest attacks of the night, she accused Polis of signing a law that she said killed the daughter of a woman named Mickey she met on the campaign trail. The policy in question made possession of small amounts of some drugs, including fentanyl, a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

“I hope you will give them an answer and give Mickey an answer,” she said. Ganahl didn’t detail the connection between the death of the person’s daughter and the 2019 drug reform law. Polis responded: “Fentanyl has been, is and will be illegal in the state of Colorado, as long as I am your governor.” He pointed to a law passed this year that reinstated felony possession charges for a gram or more of fentanyl, as well as adding funding for treatment.