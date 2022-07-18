GOP governor candidate Heidi Ganahl selects a running mate who called the 2020 election a ‘Democrat steal’

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for governor of Colorado, announced on Monday that her running mate will be Danny Moore, a business consultant and a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“We share a common vision to lower Colorado’s soaring cost of living, gas prices, crime rates, and a commitment to making our children the priority,” Ganahl said in a statement.

Moore made headlines last year for falsely denying the results of the 2020 election.

He had been selected as the chair of the state’s independent redistricting commission, but his comments on social media caused an uproar and led the other commission members to unanimously strip him of the chairmanship.

“By any account, the election of 2020 will go down as the most questioned election in our country’s history,” he wrote in a January 2021 post that criticized mail-in voting, which is a major part of Colorado’s electoral system.

“What we know for sure is that mass mail-in ballots can be controlled by the people you give them too [sic] (the Postman, ballot counters.) Once you hand them over you lose any voice you thought you had,” the post continued.