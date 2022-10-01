The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for October 2022

With changing leaves and cooler weather in Colorado, October's Local 303 is bound to soundtrack the cozy season with lot's of new music from around the state.



This month we have projects of some of Denver's biggest hometown bands! Stelth Ulvang of The Lumineers started up Heavy Gus in 2020 with his wife Dorota Szuta and friend Ryan Dobrowski (Blind Pilot) creating a fresh and exciting album that makes nods to alternative pop band The Breeders from the 90s. Mark Schusterman, keyboardist of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, teamed up with his old bandmate in The Blue Rider, Scott Beck to record some songs as Amlamas, another group born out of isolation during the pandemic with a catchy blend of lo-fi indie roots rock and Motown.



Residing mountainside in Glenwood Springs, is moody folk singer-songwriter The American Feather; and from the Mile High we have indie folk pop artist Cous, who will be opening for CAAMP at Red Rocks, the iconic venue in which she grew up near! We are also excited to share songs by the enchanting Latin folk artist, Verena, who is from Mexico City and moved to Denver right before quarantine.



We have song debuts from Ben Pisano who has performed at our studio as Corsicana since his band emerged; and another past in-studio guest, Retrofette, with new songs from their August release.



Representing our hip-hop community is rising rapper Lpeez who is from Aurora and credits her family for her strength and success as a performer, and out of Greeley we have Rev. da IV, who we first discovered through Schama Noel when he performed with him this summer at one of our Local 303 Meetups!



We've been waiting for a new record by alt-country favorites Gasoline Lollipops and the locals have a perfectly autumnal and dark new album out this month, Nightmares, that we get to share before its official release! Denver's the impliers recently released their debut electro rock album, and we are also featuring new songs from the debut album by former college roommates and celebrated indie rock three-piece Blankslate.



Come hang with us and celebrate the Local 303 and our birthday on Sunday October 23rd, otherwise known as 102.3 Day!



The daytime event will be at Larimer Lounge from 2-6p with some very special performances from a few of this month's featured artists. Admission is free and open to 21+.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.

Meet October's picks:

The American Feather

Photo: Joel Nachtigal

Colorado Home: Glenwood Springs



Formed: I’ve been performing as a solo singer-songwriter since 2009, and “The American Feather” was born out of a travel blog that I started when I was touring the country in my little Honda Civic in 2012.



Latest Release: My latest release is a single called “Just Friends.” I just released it independently on September 30th! It’s kind of about being friend-zoned, but it’s more about how I treated my best (guy) friend in high school. I put myself in his shoes and wrote it from his perspective.



Pronouns: she/her



About: Natalie, also known as The American Feather, is a contemporary singer-songwriter and storyteller through and through. Originally from south Alabama, Natalie lived in Nashville, TN for eight years before, just recently, making her home in the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado.



With soft tones and alluring melodies, The American Feather weaves together storytelling that reminds us of the folk singers we loved from the 60s, with melodies that feel both timeless and brand new. When she isn’t performing IRL (that’s ‘In Real Life’), you can catch her intimate performances every week, live streamed on Twitch.



Plans for the rest of 2022: I am so excited for the rest of 2022! I’m producing my first full-length album that will be out next year. I’m also starting the process of booking next year’s tours, which will be filled with intimate house concerts and listening rooms. So definitely stay tuned!



Share a Halloween memory: Oh my gosh… I can’t believe I’m sharing this, but my most memorable Halloween had to be when I was featured as the main event at a kid’s birthday/Halloween party. I used to have a band that performed music for kids–we toured all over at libraries and schools. At the party I performed my high energy musical act, including a family-friendly rendition of “Thriller,” because… why not?! And the mom asked me… “You can do face paintings too right??” And I was like… “Ummm… Yeah, sure!” And I’m thinking… anything for extra tips! Anyways, that’s the night I learned that I’m a TERRIBLE face painter and left the party with twenty kids having unrecognizable butterflies and stars painted on the their faces. It was hilarious and I’ll never forget it!



Website: www.theamericanfeather.com



Get Social: Instagram, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube