Clear Creek County sheriff plans to create a crisis response team after fatal Christian Glass shooting

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office will develop a crisis response team after a county deputy killed a 22-year-old man in June who was having mental health problems.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers issued a statement Wednesday saying he was going to develop a crisis response team for the county out of “respect for our community.”

“This incident has been a tragedy for everyone,” Albers said, in his first public statements since the June shooting death of Christian Glass, who called 911 for help when he got his car stuck on a mountain road. “My office will continue to cooperate in any way that we can.”

In June, Glass told a 911 operator that he was stuck and scared and needed help getting his car out. When officers arrived, they demanded that he get out of the car. He said he didn’t feel safe, but he offered to throw some geology equipment, two knives and a rubber mallet, out of the car window. Officers declined.

More than an hour later, after officers broke his car windows, tased him and shot him with a bean bag gun. He was shot and killed holding one of his geology knives in his hand.

Gov. Jared Polis told Colorado Matters last week that he wants to create co-responder crisis teams throughout the state.

“It’s not always a law enforcement officer that is the best response on the scene,” Polis said. “It’s often simply somebody with that mental health training and support to be able to, to bring that situation under control.”