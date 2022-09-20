Vigil for Christian Glass, who was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County deputy, set for Tuesday night

Organizers who say they are looking for justice in the shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass will hold a candlelight vigil in Idaho Springs on Tuesday night at Citizens Park.

Glass was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy after he called 911 for help when his car got stuck on a road near Silver Plume in June. What followed was a tense encounter with police that ended with Deputy Andrew Buen shooting and killing glass.

Organizers called the shooting "inhumane and unnecessary,” and say they are asking leaders to address police brutality in the county and the country. The event is titled Justice for Christian Glass on Facebook.

Glass’ parents, Simon and Sally, say they plan to sue the agencies involved in their son’s death.

The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.