Vigil for Christian Glass, who was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County deputy, set for Tuesday night
Organizers who say they are looking for justice in the shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass will hold a candlelight vigil in Idaho Springs on Tuesday night at Citizens Park.
Glass was shot and killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff's deputy after he called 911 for help when his car got stuck on a road near Silver Plume in June. What followed was a tense encounter with police that ended with Deputy Andrew Buen shooting and killing glass.
Organizers called the shooting "inhumane and unnecessary,” and say they are asking leaders to address police brutality in the county and the country. The event is titled Justice for Christian Glass on Facebook.
Glass’ parents, Simon and Sally, say they plan to sue the agencies involved in their son’s death.
The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
More coverage of the Clear Creek County deputies' shooting
- After getting stuck on a dirt road in Clear Creek County in June, Christian Glass called 911 for help. Instead, the 22-year-old was killed while locked inside his own car after a long, tense, confusing and chaotic confrontation.
- The parents of Christian Glass that the fact the deputy who killed their son is back on the streets without any consequence is a stain on Colorado and a threat to everyone in the state.
- A Clear Creek undersheriff said the deputy who fatally shot Christian Glass was afraid he was going to stab a law enforcement officer out of the broken car window. Gov. Jared Polis has condemned the killing.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!