Semi-truck crash shuts down I-25 near Loveland
A crash between two semi-trucks near Loveland Friday afternoon has closed both directions of Interstate 25.
The crash happened underneath a bridge at U.S. 34. One of the trucks caught fire. U.S. 34 reopened Friday after being closed for most of the afternoon.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reports of injuries to the other driver.
Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler says there is no estimated time for reopening I-25 because the investigation could take a while.
“CDOT needs to come in, check the roadway. They're also going to have a structural engineer looking at the bridge due to the heat from the fire to make sure it's still structurally sound,” Cutler said.
It is unknown what caused the semis to crash or what they were carrying.
Traffic has been diverted from State Highway 402 to County Road 13 and back to I-25.
