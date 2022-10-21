Colorado weather: Snow storm expected to hit mountains this weekend, Denver could see flakes Sunday night

Steamboat Springs and the surrounding areas are slated to receive around 3 inches of snow. The NWS is urging residents and travelers in the mountains to prepare for winter-like conditions through Monday.

There’s about a 40 percent chance the Denver metro will see snow showers Sunday night, said Jim Kalina, a forecaster with the NWS in Boulder.

“If we do manage to get at least a 10th of an inch of snow, that would be the first measurable fall for the season,” Kalina said.

Denver has historically reported its first measurable snowfall sometime around Halloween. But last year, flakes didn’t accumulate until December, challenging modern records.

This weekend’s showers likely won’t move the needle much on drought conditions across the state. Most of the Front Range and Western portion of the state are still abnormally dry.

Those conditions will likely continue through this winter. That’s due in part to the third consecutive return of La Niña, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The greatest changes for drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of California, the Southwest, the southern Rockies, Gulf Coast and much of the Southeast,” according to the agency’s latest winter outlook, which came out this week.

A cold front is expected to send temperatures tumbling next week. Highs in Denver and most of the Front Range are expected to park in the 50s starting Monday. The same goes for Grand Junction and the bulk of the Western Slope.

Once this weekend’s snow storm passes, Vail and other mountain communities will see highs in the 30s and 40s through next week.