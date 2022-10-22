North Cheyenne Canyon Park closed due to wildland fire

North Cheyenne Canyon Park, including Helen Hunt Falls, is closed for the day as Colorado Springs firefighters put out a fire on Mount Muscoco that was discovered early Saturday morning.

The Four Corners fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m. in the Cheyenne Canyon area and is less than one acre but in steep and rocky terrain, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Helicopters are assisting crews with "water bucket drops" to put the fire out.

No evacuations have been ordered but roads into Cheyenne Canyon are closed, officials said.