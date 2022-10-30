Hugh McKean, Colorado’s House Minority Leader, dead at 55

Hugh McKean, Colorado’s Republican House Minority Leader, died Sunday morning at the age of 55.

The Republican from Larimer County leaves behind two children, Aiden and Hanna McKean, and his partner, Amy Parks.

Fellow Republicans remembered McKean as a passionate public leader who dedicated his life to Colorado. McKean first took public office in 2009, when he was elected to the Loveland City Council.

“One of the best memories I have of him is when I visited his office at the Capitol with my kids,” Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement. “In the middle of a busy legislative session, he still took the time to show my kids around his office, explain his science displays to them, and invest — even for a few minutes — in their lives. That was the Hugh McKean behind the political scene — a man who loved others and was happy to invest in them.”