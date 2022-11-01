Colorado LGBTQ and Latino advocates denounce transphobic political mailers sent to Spanish-speaking voters

Marquez and other prominent advocates are now speaking out against the postcards and a series of similar radio spots airing on local Spanish-language radio stations.

They say the ads have been targeted at predominantly Latino neighborhoods in an attempt to scare voters by promoting incomplete and false information about health care for transgender youth. Residents of the Denver metro area and as far north as Weld County have reported receiving them.

What is the American First Legal Foundation

The group funding the ads, Washington, D.C.-based America First Legal Foundation, is a private nonprofit. It was founded by Stephen Miller, a top advisor to Donald Trump on immigration during his time in the White House.

The number of mailers it sent out to Colorado voters remains unclear, but similar ad campaigns in English and Spanish have been reported in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Voters have shared images of the postcards — both in Spanish and English — on social media.

A spokesman for America First declined an interview request and referred CPR News to statements it posted on Twitter, which echo the mailers.

The nonprofit has bankrolled divisive ad campaigns on various issues in at least 25 states ahead of the 2022 midterms, according to reporting from OpenSecrets. Since it’s a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, America First isn’t required to reveal its donors.

It also isn’t supposed to pay for advertising that suggests recipients vote for or against a particular candidate or party. The postcards, which CPR News reviewed, mention President Biden by name, but he isn’t on the ballot this fall.

The mailers also feature an image of Rachel Levine, Biden’s appointee as assistant secretary of health in the Department of Health and Human Services. Levine was the first transgender federal official to receive Senate confirmation.

The postcards claim Levine has promoted the “castration of boys and girls,” which she and other Democrats say is false.

“This is very suggestive political language, but not enough that they can get in trouble for an FEC violation,” said state Democratic Rep. Brianna Titone, who reviewed the fliers. “It seems they’re trying to capitalize on the religious leanings of parts of the Latino population.”

The mailers and radio spots come amid increased anti-LGBTQ and transphobic rhetoric on the campaign trail

America First’s mailers and radio spots are hardly the first misinformation campaigns to frame LGBTQ issues as a threat to families, said Titone, who is Colorado's first openly trans legislator.

Citizens for Sanity, another nonprofit led by Stephen Miller, paid for anti-trans television ads this summer in multiple western states, including Colorado. They called for an end to the “woke left’s war on girl’s sports.”

Last year, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert posed the possibility of girls getting their skulls crushed by trans athletes at school. Boebert repeated the comments in a string of speeches decrying the Equality Act, a piece of federal legislation meant to protect LGBTQ people. If signed into law, it would keep someone from being fired or denied housing just because they’re gay or transgender. It would also allow young trans athletes to compete as the gender they identify with, as opposed to the one assigned to them at birth.

Meanwhile, Heidi Ganahl, Colorado’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, has argued that schools are “going too far” on LGBTQ topics generally. She has also repeated exaggerated claims that school districts are encouraging students to “identify as cats."