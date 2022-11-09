Ready to ski or ride in Colorado’s High Country? Here’s what ski areas are open

Across Colorado’s mountains, ski resorts large and small are starting to open their slopes.

While late October saw the opening of Arapahoe Basin, Keystone and Winter Park, the bulk of the state’s ski areas are slated for November, including Breckenridge, which is opening Nov. 9 — two days ahead of schedule — after receiving a fresh coating of snow.

Below is a list of ski area opening dates, including tentative ones, and the number of lifts and runs open as of Nov. 9.

Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 23 (one lift open, three runs open)

Keystone: Oct. 28 (three lifts open, six runs open)

Winter Park: Oct. 31 (five lifts open, five trails open)

Loveland: Nov. 3 (one lift open, three trails open)

Wolf Creek: Nov. 4 (eight lifts operating, roughly 90 percent of terrain open, about 120 runs)

Breckenridge: Nov. 9 (two lifts open, 2 runs, plus beginner terrain open)

Vail: Nov. 11

Copper Mountain: Nov. 14

Eldora: Nov. 18

Purgatory: Nov. 19

Beaver Creek: Nov. 23

Crested Butte: Nov. 23

Steamboat: Nov. 23

Aspen Mountain: Nov. 24

Snowmass: Nov. 24

Telluride: Nov. 24

Powderhorn: Nov. 25 (tentative)

Silverton Mountain: Nov. 25 (heli ski)

Howelsen Hill: Nov. 26

Monarch: around Thanksgiving

Echo Mountain: early December (estimated)

Cooper: Dec. 7

Sunlight: Dec. 9

Aspen Highlands: Dec. 10

Granby Ranch: Dec. 10

Kendall Mountain: 16

Buttermilk: Dec. 17

Hesperus: TBD