A lot of Colorado counties are pausing vote counting today because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots.

Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.

The break in counting for many counties comes as several races remain too close to call.

The election between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and former Aspen City Councilor Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3 is still undecided. Based on the latest results from Thursday night, both are within striking distance of each other.