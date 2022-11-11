A lot of Colorado counties are pausing vote counting today because of the Veterans Day holiday
Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots.
Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
The break in counting for many counties comes as several races remain too close to call.
The election between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and former Aspen City Councilor Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3 is still undecided. Based on the latest results from Thursday night, both are within striking distance of each other.
The fate of Proposition 125, which would allow grocery stores to sell wine, is also still up in the air.
The number of total uncounted ballots in Colorado is a bit of an unknown.
Election supervisors in some counties get so busy with opening envelopes, verifying signatures and running ballots through the machines that they don’t regularly update the public on the number of ballots received and left to process.
That means the unofficial results for these razor-thin races are likely still days away.
According to Colorado’s election calendar, all votes must be received, and all discrepancies must be cured by Wednesday, Nov. 16. All vote counting must be completed by Friday, Nov. 18.
That doesn’t include the timeline for potential recounts, which could drag things all the way into December.
Why is it taking so long to count votes in Colorado? Here’s why — and other ballot counting questions, answered
CPR’s Chuck Murphy contributed reporting.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!