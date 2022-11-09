Frisch said he would have voted for last year’s infrastructure bill and would protect abortion access.

Frisch said he would not support Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker if Democrats retain control of that chamber, and is calling for more fiscal responsibility from Democrats.

What is Adam Frisch's background

Frisch spent eight years on the Aspen city council and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019. During his time in city politics, he worked on affordable housing and helped send a controversial development known as ‘Lift One’ to voters, who approved it by the thinnest of margins.

Despite living in ritzy Aspen, Frisch stresses his rural roots on the campaign trail. He grew up on an Indian reservation in Montana, where his father was a health provider, and he has noted his family still has rural roots in the Midwest.

Frisch beat Democrats Sol Sandoval and Alex Walker in the 2022 primaries.

Adam Frisch's campaign against Lauren Boebert

Frisch faced an uphill battle in District 3. The last time a Democrat won in the 3rd Congressional District was in 2008.

Redistricting solidified the conservative lean of the district, which has more registered Republicans than Democrats, although unaffiliated voters are the largest bloc.

According to recent state numbers, about 44 percent of active voters in the district were registered unaffiliated, while 23.5 percent were registered Democrats and 34.4 percent were registered Republicans.

Frisch had just over $500,000 in campaign cash on hand as of the July filing — much less than Boebert, a prolific fundraiser with just under $2 million cash on hand as of the end of September.

Frisch said he sees a coalition that could lead to a path to victory in CO-3.

“It's a bipartisan, pro-normal-party coalition that I'm working on. I don't care how people voted in 2016. I don't care how they voted in 2018. I don't care how they voted in 2020,” he said on Colorado Matters. “I'm just focused on letting people know that in 2022, there's one question on that ballot: Who is the best person to represent you and your family and your business and your kids and your community for CD-3?”

Where is Colorado's 3rd Congressional District?

Here is the latest map of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District after the 2021 redistricting process.