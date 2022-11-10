Where the race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District stands right now

Candidates typically look to cure ballots when margins are this tight.

Another reason counting votes could take a while is voters have eight days to “cure” ballots with signature verification issues. Ballots with physical damage, like tears or stains, may also be eligible for curing.

County election officials reach out to voters via text, phone or mail if they’re eligible for curing. Ballots won’t be counted if voters don’t respond.

Both candidates’ campaigns will get a list of voters whose ballots couldn’t be counted. The number of ballots eligible for curing typically make up a small percentage of the total turnout. In many counties, about 2 percent of envelopes trigger a cure letter.

Boebert has not commented to the media or social media on curing ballots. Frisch, however, immediately encouraged his supporters to look out for cure letters.

What about a recount?

Colorado requires automatic recounts when a margin of victory in an election is less than or equal to 0.5 percent of the winner’s vote. For example, if Boebert’s final tally reaches 200,000 votes and Frisch ends with less than 1,000 votes behind Boebert, an automatic recount would be triggered.

The recount would have to be completed within 35 days after Election Day.

Even if the requirement for an automatic recount isn’t triggered, either candidate could request a recount — however, they will have to foot the bill.

