Why is it taking so long to count votes in Colorado? Here’s why — and other ballot counting questions, answered

Vote counting in Colorado’s closest races will last at least through next Wednesday, Nov. 16.

That’s the last day voters who were contacted by their local supervisor of elections can fix, or “cure” any problem that has prevented their ballot from being counted. It’s also the day absentee ballots from those serving in the military outside of Colorado or any Coloradans living overseas are due.

Close races are a challenge for any state, but CPR’s reporting over the past two years has shown that some elements of Colorado’s self-proclaimed “gold standard” electoral system can contribute to delays in determining electoral outcomes. Here are some questions and answers that have popped up as the state, and nation, wait for results.

Why is it taking so long?

The same elements that are a convenient feature of Colorado’s elections system in the weeks before votes are counted can feel like an annoying bug once election day arrives. Being able to vote at your kitchen table means that verification of your identity, and eligibility to cast a ballot, take place after you submit your completed ballot, but before it is accepted for counting. If tens, or hundreds, of thousands of voters wait until Election Day to turn in their ballots, it is going to slow the count.



CPR’s Matt Bloom recently walked readers and listeners through the process, showing how it is both comprehensive and time-consuming.

But doesn’t every state have thousands, even millions, of votes that arrive on Election Day? Yet they still manage to count them all before the night is over.

Again, that’s because states without early voting, at-home voting, or widespread absentee voting verify voter identity and eligibility at the polling place before the ballot is cast on Election Day. Colorado does the same thing for in-person voters at Vote Centers, and those votes are typically quickly tabulated on election night. It’s the ballots that were filled out in homes and offices and were then turned in on Election Day that still need signature verification, and that takes time.