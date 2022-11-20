Colorado Springs Club Q shooting: where to find resources and how to help

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a 22-year-old man entered Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, and began shooting at people with a rifle, killing five people and injuring 25 others. Two clubgoers fought with the gunman and were able to prevent him from continuing to shoot. He was arrested and is currently in police custody. The attack happened on the day before Transgender Day of Remembrance, but the motive behind the act is as yet unknown.

The shooting came in the wake of several other high-profile mass shootings in the U.S. this year, including a racist attack on a Buffalo, NY supermarket and a shooting in a 4th grade elementary school. It brought America's mass shooting total to 601 for 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The impact of these events often exceed the visible wounds inflicted by attackers, so CPR News has put together a guide with resources for victims and how to help survivors of the Club Q shooting.

Tips for coping with gun violence and grief

Resources

Colorado Crisis Services hotline: Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.

Diversus Health: Offers a 24/7 walk-in crisis center for crisis services and counseling for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. You can request an appointment here or visit 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.

: 719-444-8484 or www.peakviewbh.com. Inside Out Youth Services: provides support and resources for LGBTQ youth and are coordinating vigils for people to gather.

How to help

Ways to donate blood.

Several local organizations and individuals have created fundraisers to support victims and their families.