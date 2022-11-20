Colorado Springs Club Q shooting: where to find resources and how to help
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, a 22-year-old man entered Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, and began shooting at people with a rifle, killing five people and injuring 25 others. Two clubgoers fought with the gunman and were able to prevent him from continuing to shoot. He was arrested and is currently in police custody. The attack happened on the day before Transgender Day of Remembrance, but the motive behind the act is as yet unknown.
The shooting came in the wake of several other high-profile mass shootings in the U.S. this year, including a racist attack on a Buffalo, NY supermarket and a shooting in a 4th grade elementary school. It brought America's mass shooting total to 601 for 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
The impact of these events often exceed the visible wounds inflicted by attackers, so CPR News has put together a guide with resources for victims and how to help survivors of the Club Q shooting.
Tips for coping with gun violence and grief
- How to talk to children about gun violence
- Here’s one psychologist’s advice for how to cope with the trauma and stress a mass shooting can cause
- Colorado has more mass shootings than other places. Survivors say we all have trauma to process
- As mass shootings and pandemic collide in Colorado, mental health experts urge connection now more than ever
Resources
- Colorado Crisis Services hotline: Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor or professional. Counselors are also available at walk-in locations or online to chat between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m.
- A list of mental health providers offering therapy for those impacted. Many are providing sessions free or at a reduced charge.
- Diversus Health: Offers a 24/7 walk-in crisis center for crisis services and counseling for all ages, regardless of ability to pay. You can request an appointment here or visit 115 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
- Peak View Behavioral Health Assessment team: 719-444-8484 or www.peakviewbh.com.
- Inside Out Youth Services: provides support and resources for LGBTQ youth and are coordinating vigils for people to gather.
How to help
Ways to donate blood.
- The American Red Cross
- UC Health has three locations that accept blood donations. You can find them here.
- Vitalant of Colorado Springs
- Children's Hospital Colorado
Several local organizations and individuals have created fundraisers to support victims and their families.
