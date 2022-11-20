5 dead after shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ club late Saturday night

Five people are dead and 18 others are injured following a shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

One suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in northeast Colorado Springs, is under investigation, according to Lt. Pamela Castro, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Club Q said it was devastated by the attack and called the incident a hate crime in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” the post read.

Castro said a motive for the shooting is not yet known, and she declined to say what kind of firearm was used.

“This scene is going to take some time to get through,” Castro said. “We will be here for many, many hours to come.”

It was not an officer-involved shooting, Castro said.

She added that people who were uninjured during the incident were reunited with their loved ones. People can also contact the Colorado Springs Police Department for information, Castro said.

Police received multiple 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene early Sunday morning showed a large police presence.

Thirty-four firefighters and 11 ambulances also responded to the incident, said Mike Smaldino a spokesman with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Some ambulances transported multiple people at a time to nearby hospitals.

“We were pretty much right behind the police,” Smaldino said.

Academy Boulevard was closed in both directions between Carefree Circle and Village Seven Road. Drivers should avoid the area Sunday morning.

A news conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.