Suspected shooter in Colorado Springs Club Q attack makes first virtual court appearance

The suspect in the Club Q nightclub shooting made an initial court appearance in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, attended the hearing via video conference from the El Paso County Jail. Prosecutors advised five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime, which is how Colorado law refers to a hate crime.

The District Attorney's office has not yet filed formal charges against the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

Aldrich is accused of opening fire over the weekend in the nightclub serving the LGBTQ+ community, killing five people and injuring at least 19 others. A drag show had been scheduled for Saturday evening. People in attendance have recalled a collective effort to subdue the shooter before police arrived.

Richard Fierro, a brewery owner, says he tackled and beat the alleged shooter with the attacker’s own pistol.

Aldrich is next expected to appear in court on Dec. 6 for an in-person hearing, but defense attorneys have asked the judge in the case to move that date up.