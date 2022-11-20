What we know about the man who opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was identified by authorities on Sunday as the person allegedly responsible for the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Shortly after Aldrich began shooting, two bar patrons fought for control of his firearm and stopped him from shooting more people. Aldrich is hospitalized from injuries sustained in the fight, however the extent of his injuries are unknown. Authorities said he has been separated from other hospitalized victims and officials didn’t say which hospital he is in.

“This act does appear to have been carried out by one person, and I can tell you it does not define this community,” said Colorado Springs District Attorney Michael Allen. “If additional suspects are identified or arrested we will share that information with the public … There is no ongoing threat that we are aware of.”