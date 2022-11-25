Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike Saturday at DIA

A group of drivers for Uber and Lyft plan to protest against the apps they drive for Saturday at Denver International Airport.

The strike is being organized through Colorado Independent Drivers United, an unofficial union composed of more than 400 ride share drivers. A leader with the group expects several hundred gig drivers to participate. The protest will take place at the Airport’s Commercial Lot between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m..

Drivers are protesting the app’s business model, which has been criticized for taking a hefty chunk of a gig worker’s fare. CIDU says up to 60 to 80 percent of fares have been taken from drivers. The workers are also demanding Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission use its authority to enforce Colorado’s Transportation Network Companies Act, which requires ride share apps to be transparent about fares.

The group is asking fellow Uber and Lyft drivers to turn off the app and not take rides during the strike.

Denver International Airport is expected to be extremely busy as the Thanksgiving holiday comes to a close. Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport early and prepare for long lines for security and transportation.