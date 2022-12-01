State-mandated recount ordered in Boebert-Frisch race to represent Colorado District 3

Colorado’s Secretary of State’s office has ordered a mandatory recount of the election results between Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch in the 3rd Congressional District race.

The recount is required by state law. While Boebert proclaimed victory and Frisch conceded the race 10 days after Election Day, there are currently 550 votes separating Boebert and Frisch. That translates to a 0.34 percent vote differential. State statute requires a mandatory recount when a race is within 0.5 percent.

“The results of the District 3 race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.”

All 27 counties within the sprawling district will work with bipartisan canvas boards to test tabulation equipment and then recount all ballots in the same way they were counted during the election.

The recount, which must be completed by Dec. 13, as required by law, is not expected to change the outcome of the race.

That was the reason Frisch conceded the race on Nov. 18, saying it would be unethical for his campaign to continue accepting money from supporters.

“Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and for other important causes in organizations,” he said.

Still, the Colorado Republican Party blamed Frisch for the recount and not state law. Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown has called on Frisch to withdraw from the race that ended last month.

“He has the unilateral power to prevent wasting Colorado taxpayer money on a frivolous recount if he would just do the honorable thing and withdraw from the race,” she said in a statement.

During his concession, Frisch said he supported conducting the mandatory recount as a way of showing how reliable the state’s election system is.

The closeness of the race surprised many after redistricting solidified the district’s red lean, with a 9-point advantage for Republicans.

Frisch has filed paperwork to run again in 2024.