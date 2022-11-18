Adam Frisch concedes in Colorado District 3 as Lauren Boebert declares victory
Democrat Adam Frisch called Rep. Lauren Boebert on Friday morning to concede the race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Frisch made his announcement as the final votes in the race trickle in. He trailed Republican incumbent Boebert by 551 votes.
That margin was under the threshold for an automatic recount, which won’t take place until next month.
However, no Colorado recount in recent memory has resulted in such a large swing in votes. Most recounts result in at most a couple of dozen votes being reassigned, usually in cases of poorly marked ballots where human judges have to try to interpret the voter’s intent.
On Thursday evening, Boebert cited that history when she took to Twitter to declare victory in the race.
"With this victory, and with Republicans in control of the House of Representatives, we can focus on the issues that actually matter most, including getting inflation under control, increasing our domestic energy supply, securing the southern border, and being as a strong check on the White House," Boebert said in a video shot in front of the U.S. Capitol.
"Come January,” Boebert promised, “you can be certain of two things: I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman, and Republicans will finally turn Pelosi's House back into the people's house."
The razor-thin result in the race means that Colorado’s 3rd District is likely to be back in the national spotlight in two years, as Democrats try to seize the opportunity to build on Frisch’s close showing and Republicans bolster Boebert’s hold on the office.
And the faces in that race could end up being the same: On Thursday evening, Frisch filed the paperwork to run again in 2024.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
