Lauren Boebert-Adam Frisch Race: Campaign outreach about curing ballots ramps up ahead of Wednesday at midnight deadline

In Pueblo County alone, about 720 ballots were rejected initially. As of Wednesday night, close to 300 of those had been “cured,” according to figures provided by Ortiz.

That still leaves hundreds of uncured ballots in Pueblo and beyond. Mesa County similarly listed 430 rejected ballots as of Tuesday night. And if similar patterns hold in other counties, based on voting patterns, that means there could be some 2,000 ballots that still haven’t been marked as cured. Boebert currently leads by about 1,100 votes.

Those cured ballots — along with ballots received from overseas and military voters that were postmarked by Election Day, plus others that were held back to increase the final pool and help ensure all these votes stay anonymous — won’t be counted until after the Wednesday night deadline. In Pueblo County, Ortiz expects the last ballots to be tallied on Thursday.

Both campaigns and their allies are encouraging voters to cure their ballots

The lists of voters with rejected ballots are public records. That means the counties must provide interested parties with details such as the voter’s name and political affiliation — though a person’s actual voting choices are never to be revealed.

Instead, each campaign and their allied groups examine the lists, looking for people who are likely supporters. They then might contact the person by phone, online or even in person to suggest they get their ballot counted.

“Thanks to hundreds of volunteers, we’ve been able to help voters cure their ballot in nearly every county in the Third District,” wrote Madeleine Schmidt, a spokesperson for the Frisch campaign.

She estimated that there are 4,000 to 6,000 votes that haven’t yet been counted, including overseas, military and cured ballots.

Boebert’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Republican National Committee both have “staff on the ground in Colorado,” according to The Colorado Sun. Officials with the state political parties declined to comment about the details of the operations.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s campaign sent an email to Democratic supporters across the country, urging them to volunteer for phone shifts to contact voters in the 3rd Congressional District.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Election judges Ana Elliott, left, and Cyndi Clark prepare to seal a box of scanned ballots on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Mesa County Elections headquarters in Grand Junction.

For some voters, all the outreach borders on harassment

Ortiz said the effort had become excessive for some voters.

“Dozens of people tell me that they feel like they're being harassed — the frequency that they're getting calls and they're even getting people showing up at their homes,” he said.

Often, he said, “people are rude… The first thing they do is ask you, ‘Who did you vote for?’ And if you didn’t vote for their candidate, they hang up on you.”

One young woman told him she would never vote again because of the experience, Ortiz said.

“I was able to calm her fears,” Ortiz said. “But how many people aren't calling me that have already made that decision because of this issue?”