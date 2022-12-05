You probably know all the words to "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," but have you ever wondered why the same lyrics that "wish you a Merry Christmas" also demand "some figgy pudding"? Or why riding in a "one-horse open sleigh" has anything to do with Christmas? (Hint: it doesn't).

The familiar carols that help brighten our holiday season each have unique stories to tell. Some were inspired by the magic of Christmas Eve. Others were written in summer heat waves.

Hear the stories behind your favorites carols below and be sure to listen to the "12 Days of Carols" beginning Dec. 12. Every day you'll hear the carol of the day and the story behind it, culminating on Christmas Day at 3:30 p.m. for all of the carols and their stories back to back.

Carol #1: "Bring a Torch, Jeanette Isabella"