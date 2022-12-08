Club Q update: Suspect’s 2021 arrest documents unsealed amid growing criticism of law enforcement’s handling of the case

A judge unsealed 2021 arrest documents of the alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich Thursday.

Judge Robin Chittum ordered the documents to be released following growing criticism of law enforcement’s actions on the day of the incident as well as a motion by the DA's office and the media.

Chittum said the "profound public interest in scrutinizing law enforcement actions" related to the case outweighs the suspect's right to privacy.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly holding the suspect’s own grandparents hostage in a basement and a bomb threat. The incident led to a lengthy standoff and the evacuation of 10 homes in the neighborhood.

Up until Thursday, the DA's office said it had to say, by law, that the records did not exist. That's because the charges from last year were dismissed and all related records were sealed, in accordance with Colorado law.

On Thursday, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen went into detail about the case and why his office was unable to prosecute the suspect.

He said authorities were called to Aldrich's mother's residence in June 2021. At that time, the mother said Aldrich made threats of having a bomb. Another relative said Aldrich had mentioned wanting to become a mass shooter.

Aldrich was later arrested and charged with five felonies including three counts of first degree kidnapping and two counts of menacing. Aldrich was held on a $1 million bond. Two weapons — a ghost gun with a 9 mm glock frame and no serial number, make, or model and an assault rifle — were seized and remain in the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.