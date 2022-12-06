Club Q alleged shooter charged with murder, hate crimes in second court appearance

The suspect in the shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes.

In the suspect’s second court appearance Tuesday at the El Paso County Judicial Building, Anderson Lee Aldrich was charged with 305 criminal counts that include first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes.

Aldrich, 22, is accused of opening fire late Nov. 19 in the nightclub serving the LGBTQ+ community, killing five people and injuring at least 19 others.

A drag show had been scheduled for that Saturday evening. People in attendance have recalled a collective effort to subdue the shooter before police arrived.

Richard Fierro, a brewery owner, says he tackled and beat the alleged shooter with the attacker’s own pistol.

Other counts involve assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and additional hate crimes.

Aldrich is being held without bail.

Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance were killed in the shooting.

El Paso County District Court Judge Michael McHenry decided Tuesday that Aldrich's official arrest affidavit from the Club Q shooting will be officially unsealed by end of business Wednesday.

McHenry set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 22.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

More Club Q coverage