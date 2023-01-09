Three things about Colorado Springs’ growth that we’re watching this week

Colorado Springs will be making decisions this week that will impact its growth and development for decades to come.

The following issues will be discussed by local leaders this week. Check back here for updates on how they voted.

Water supply

The city is considering an ordinance that would impact how and where Colorado Springs extends its water service. The city wants to make sure there's enough water as it continues to grow.

Currently, Colorado Springs Utilities is required to maintain a surplus water supply. But there’s no definition of how much extra that actually is. So what they want to do is define it as a 30 percent buffer between supply and demand, calculated on a five-year rolling average.

This calculation is important because if the buffer is too big, some say there won’t be enough customers to pay the costs of maintaining it. On the other hand, too small a surplus puts the utility at risk of not being able to keep up with growth. Half the city’s water comes from the Colorado River Basin, which is threatened by drought and overuse. The utility is acquiring new water rights and promoting conservation measures, but they also want this change to city code.

The outcome of this vote is expected to determine whether the city ultimately approves the annexation of a new development that does not actually touch city limits but would be the site of some 9,500 homes. More on that is below.

The City Council is expected to meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Read the full ordinance here.

Land annexation

The Planning Commission will be voting on more than a dozen agenda items related to a proposal to annex nearly 3,200 acres to the south and east - primarily adjacent to Fountain. It could eventually become the site of some 9,500 homes of different types.

It’s been controversial because most of the annexation area does not actually touch city limits. And while it could provide more housing, a lot of people are opposed to it because of concerns about traffic, safety and water.

The Planning Commission is expected to meet on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Check out the full agenda here.