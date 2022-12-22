New zoning codes may promote more housing in Colorado Springs, some fear it’ll affect historic neighborhoods

Colorado Springs is in the process of making major updates to its zoning codes. Those are the rules governing what land is developed and how the final structure will be used. While one of the goals is to help increase the number of available houses, some residents are worried about the potential impact on older neighborhoods.

That includes the Old North End of Colorado Springs near Colorado College, where large Victorian-era homes are often painted in bright reds, greens and blues. In the nearby Middle Shooks Run area, the homes are smaller, especially compared to most newer homes. In both neighborhoods, most of the homes are at least a century old.

These are among the neighborhoods at risk of being affected by the proposed changes in the zoning code, which hasn’t been comprehensively revised in three decades. The new 400 page draft update is known as ReToolCOS. It's part of the city's overall master plan.



“We need to update what we currently have,” said ReToolCOS project manager Morgan Hester. “To make the vision and goals happen and also be in line with more of the current trends and development.”

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs Morgan Hester is the project manager for ReToolCOS, the update to Colorado Springs zoning codes.

City planners say they want to create logical growth in Colorado Springs while promoting affordable and attainable housing to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. Hester said that's in addition to protecting private property from nearby nuisances like noise or uses that aren’t a good fit for some areas like a busy nightclub.

Another goal is to make the code more user-friendly.



“So it allows for more flexibility and ease to get through the system,” Hester said.

The current zones often only allow single family homes. As a result, in order to put in a development with a mix of single family homes and apartments or even commercial uses, real estate developers usually need to apply for what’s called Planned Unit Development (PUD) approval from the city.

That process typically requires rezoning.



“It's kind of what I call the 'create-your-own-zone' district,” Hester said.