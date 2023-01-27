Colorado weather: Cold front to bring single-digit temperatures to Front Range
Front Range and Eastern Plains residents will see temperatures drop into the teens and single digits starting Saturday night.
A cold front is forecast to bring a mass of arctic air to the region for several days. High temperatures for metro Denver and much of Northern Colorado on Sunday are forecast around 14 degrees Fahrenheit.
Come Monday, temperatures dip to a high of 5 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.
“The coldest period is going to be Sunday through Tuesday,” said Frank Cooper, NWS meteorologist. “After that we’ll see a gradual warming trend, but we'll be below normal going into Wednesday.”
Colorado Springs and areas south of the Palmer Divide will see slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the teens for Monday. The polar air mass likely won’t reach mountain communities or the Western Slope.
“The mass is shallow and cold so it’ll be trapped to the east and it’s just not gonna be able to make it to higher elevations and out into the Grand Junction area,” Cooper said.
The weather pattern is similar to one that brought a deep freeze to the state just before Christmas. The NWS recorded wind chills of minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit at DIA and 41 below zero in Fort Morgan during that front.
Temperatures for the upcoming cold snap aren’t expected to be as low. The northern Front Range, including metro Denver, could see lows around minus 6 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday and Monday nights.
While chilly, the weather won’t bring much — if any — precipitation to the Front Range.
Northern mountain communities are expected to see another dump of snow from a storm moving through this weekend, which could make travel along the I-70 mountain corridor difficult Friday night and Saturday.
The upcoming cold snap is the latest addition to an unusually cold winter for much of the state.
“Storm tracks in the U.S. have been a little further south than normal,” Cooper said. “So we've been able to tap into that cold air from the north more than we did versus last year for sure.”
The cold is at least partially to blame for higher energy bills for many households. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission estimates that gas bills are 75% higher than last winter due to increasing demand and utility rate hikes.
Homeowners should also take precautions to avoid burst pipes, which can be pricey to fix.
Experts say you should disconnect outdoor hoses from wall valves during a deep freeze. It’s also helpful to leave some water dripping from faucets to help prevent pipes from freezing and breaking.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!