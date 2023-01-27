Colorado weather: Cold front to bring single-digit temperatures to Front Range

Front Range and Eastern Plains residents will see temperatures drop into the teens and single digits starting Saturday night.

A cold front is forecast to bring a mass of arctic air to the region for several days. High temperatures for metro Denver and much of Northern Colorado on Sunday are forecast around 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Come Monday, temperatures dip to a high of 5 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

“The coldest period is going to be Sunday through Tuesday,” said Frank Cooper, NWS meteorologist. “After that we’ll see a gradual warming trend, but we'll be below normal going into Wednesday.”