The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for February 2023

This month we bring you new music from hip-hop artists Katana Da Don, At'Eaze, and Nahkeem. Also, discover the solo work of YONNAS (ዮናሰ), formerly of The Pirate Signal and BLKHRTS, the latest from soul and jazz singer DZIRAE GOLD, and the debut single from Denver's William Dusan. We have the latest from musician/producer CRL CRRLL who we featured a few years ago when he was a part of local supergroup The Grand Alliance. After being called a "top hip-hop artist to watch out for" by Westword we will also share new tracks by Chris Cart3r and a project championed by Knwlxdge born in Georgia and based here in Colorado. We also welcome back Duke Justice returning to the Local 303 with new music. A Hundred Drums returns songs from her EP Enough Is Enough, which was birthed out of the pandemic as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement and her own struggles with being Black in America. Finally, Jaiel rounds out this month's Local 303 with her happy pop music.



Join us at the end of the month for our Local 303 Meetup. The event gives space to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community with our Music Meeting that previews new Colorado music that you can vote on and there will be a very special performance from one of this month's bands! For aspiring musicians, we will also host a Q&A about how to get your music on the radio; and get entered to win concert tickets.

The Local 303 Meetup is at Mercury Café, on Monday February 27th from 6:30-9 p.m. It is all ages and open to the public. Mercury Café is located at 2199 California Street in Denver.

Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.

Meet February's picks:

A Hundred Drums

Photo: Jason Siegel

Colorado Home: Originally from Redondo Beach, California, and has lived in Denver for the past 3 years!



Formed: 2015 is the official inception of the A Hundred Drums project, but she started DJ'ing and learning the ropes in 2014 before starting it.



Latest Release: "Deep Space" (Single), DeadBeats, Oct. 12, 2022



Pronouns: She/her



Band Bio: Thunderous low end and pulsating rhythm embody the powerful music of A Hundred Drums.



Stomping the stage in a tangle of hair and a blur of motion, her high-octane live show is the result of years of searching for that perfect primal pulse that connects humans on the dance floor. Gabrielle Watson has been cultivating a sound that moves with the times but also continues the narrative of the scene from the birth of electronic music to its journey across continents, vanguards, and movements. After a decade of crafting her sonic signature in cutting-edge spaces, A Hundred Drums has emerged onto the main stage to bring the sounds of the underground to the masses.



In early Summer 2021, A Hundred Drums released a politically potent EP on ZEDS DEAD’s Deadbeats label. Enough Is Enough outlines the struggles of being Black in America, set against the backdrop of police violence, systemic racism, and the protest movement still pervasive in a world one year removed from the death of George Floyd. Unlike anything the powerhouse bass label has ever released, a mini-documentary companion piece gave fans an inside look at the making of the record. Through it, Watson tells the story of her own mistreatment at the hands of the police and the genesis of the music and message she so desperately needed to convey. In an industry saturated with vapid party anthems, A Hundred Drums chose to use her platform to deliver substance alongside sound.



Watson cut her teeth in dark and sweaty basements showcasing icons of the UK dubstep and drum & bass scenes, and has traveled to far flung psytrance festivals to hone her mixing skills. ‘AHD’ now gets to share lineups with some of the biggest acts in all of electronic music and collaborate with some of the most sought after producers and vocalists across a multitude of genres. She kicked off 2022 as a handpicked support act for REZZ’s blockbuster North American tour. She then went on to an unbelievable run through the summer festival circuit including Okeechobee, Lightning in a Bottle, Summer Camp, Electric Forest, Shambhala, and double dates at the Gorge at Beyond Wonderland and Bass Canyon, among so many others. A series of singles, collaborations, and mixes stack up in the pipeline, and a brand new chapter-defining body of work is coming soon. A Hundred Drums has arrived and with her comes the promise of a new generation of bass producers in ascendance.



Website: ahundreddrums.com

Get Social: Linktree, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud