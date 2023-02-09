MSU Denver faculty feel ‘universal anger’ as plans to reduce workload are indefinitely delayed

Jessica Bertram is taking some much-needed time off.

Ever since the pandemic started, the college math instructor’s life has been tumultuous. Her brother died, she went through severe bouts of depression and anxiety, and the general state of the world left her feeling drained. And on top of that all, teaching just got harder, even after in-person classes resumed.

“It was exhausting for me to try to get what I needed done for the students and still feel I was doing the rest of my job justice,” said Bertram, a non-tenure track teacher at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “By the time this last fall was about halfway done, I knew I needed to do something.”

Bertram is taking the spring semester off to recover from burnout and plans to return to MSU Denver in the fall.

Normally, Bertram teaches five classes a semester. But the coming fall was supposed to be different. Administrators at MSU Denver promised a reduction in workload for all faculty members, something Bertram said she was looking forward to.

“I would've been down to 12 hours [of classes] a semester and three hours of service,” Bertram said. “So it was good for me. It was good for many people.”

But, in a memo from MSU Denver president Janine Davidson sent Jan. 31, faculty were informed the reduced workload was being put on hold, as the Board of Trustees opted to delay voting on the policy over questions on its financial sustainability. The news has roiled a campus where many believed the policy was imminent.

“It caught, I think, everyone off guard,” said Sheila Rucki, a political science professor at MSU Denver. “Everyone was surprised. The deans, everyone who had been sort of planning for the implementation in fall, was just shocked.”