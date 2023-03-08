Denver police officer faces civil lawsuit from bystander injured in LoDo shooting

A 23-year-old woman who says she suffered life-changing injuries when Denver police officers opened fire into a large crowd last July, has filed a civil lawsuit against Brandon Ramos, the only officer facing criminal charges in the shooting.

Angelica Rey filed the suit in Denver District Court on Tuesday. Rey said she was walking down Larimer Street with a friend to celebrate a promotion at work when three Denver police officers opened fire on a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them. Six bystanders, including Rey, were caught in the crossfire.

One of the stray bullets hit Rey in her lower right leg. According to the lawsuit, Rey has suffered from permanent neurological damage because the bullet severed a nerve. She alleges the wound has caused financial difficulties due to medical bills and lost wages, as well as “noneconomic damages including pain, suffering, emotional distress, and loss of quality of life.”