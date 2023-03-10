Colorado Republicans attempted to filibuster gun control and supervised drug use bills, leading to a legislative all-nighter

Republican state Rep. Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs called the waiting period bill difficult because he thinks the intentions behind it are good. Still, he said he can’t support it.

“Mental health and suicide are serious issues and they need to be addressed. But there is a significant history and there's a significant reason why the framers of our constitution bounded our decision-making in the Constitution the way it did,” DeGraaf said.

The debate on the supervised drug sites bill

Debate on that measure lasted until after 2 a.m. Then it was on to supervised drug use sites.

Democratic state Rep. Elisabeth Epps of Denver is a main sponsor of House Bill 1202 to allow local communities to set up supervised drug sites. She said the sites would help prevent overdose deaths.

“If we had managed to arrest our way out of overdoses, to pray our way out of overdoses to tough love our way out of overdoses, if those things alone had worked, we wouldn't be here asking, begging for the opportunity to do this,” Epps said.

Republicans countered it would encourage illegal drug use and endanger public safety. They also questioned whether the move would actually save lives.

State Rep. Richard Holtorf said the bill would not help people end dependency on drugs.

“We are just gonna wait until they feel like they need to find that freedom. How long would that take? Because everybody knows when you are on drugs, you're not thinking clearly. Your judgment is greatly impaired,” Holtorf said. “Many people never get to the bottom to come back up because they die on the streets of [an] overdose.”

A final vote on both measures is scheduled for a rare Saturday session, which also happens to be the day Colorado Republicans are meeting in Loveland to select a new state party chair. (Some House Republicans said they planned to send a proxy to vote for chair on their behalf.)

Lawmakers expect more late nights as GOP uses its limited toolbox

While late nights and debates until the early morning hours are typical, overnight debates are rare, and they almost never involve Saturday work.

“What we're hoping for is that the Democrats will stop pursuing these political ideological goals and they will actually meet us and have the conversations about how do we do the work that the people of Colorado sent us here to do,” said Republican House Minority Leader Mike Lynch.

Democrats hold a wide majority in the chamber with 46 seats. Republicans have 19 seats, a historic low after the midterm election led to a net gain for Democrats in both chambers.

The all-night debate happened at the midpoint of the four-month-long session. Usually, it's when the legislature is ending session, and the calendar gets tighter, that the GOP minority can most effectively pump the breaks. Delay tactics to slow down or to try and stop the Democratic agenda are some of the only tools the GOP minority has.