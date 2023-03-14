Boulder King Soopers shooting: Judge rules medical staff will decide whether alleged shooter gets another psych evaluation

Prosecutors cannot bring in their own neuropsychological expert to evaluate the accused King Soopers mass shooter to determine whether he’s actually mentally ill, a Boulder judge has ruled.

Judge Ingrid Bakke said in a ruling that prosecutors, defense attorneys and even, she, herself, as chief judge in the 20th Judicial District, lack the power to order any treatment or evaluation of the defendant.

Those decisions, at the moment, lie solely with the staffers at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo, she said.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, faces more than 100 criminal charges for the March 2021 mass shooting that killed 10 people at the grocery store in south Boulder. He was arrested at the scene.

Later that year, after he sat in jail for several months, Alissa was found mentally incompetent to proceed to assist in his own defense. He was transferred to the state mental health hospital, where he has remained in the care of doctors since early 2022. At the time, experts, along with Bakke, said they eventually expected him to be restored to competency.