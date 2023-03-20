Right now, candidates can request a recount even if they’ve lost by a wide margin. Colorado’s top election official wants to change that

Colorado lawmakers will consider whether to make it harder for candidates who lose by a wide margin to request a recount.

The proposal stems in part from a statewide recount last year that was conducted at the request of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. She lost the Republican primary for secretary of state by 88,579 votes, or around 14 points. The recount found 13 additional votes for Peters and the primary’s winner, Pamela Anderson.

Right now any candidate can request a discretionary recount, as long as they have the funds to pay for it. State rules require publicly funded recounts when the margin in a race ends up less than 0.5 percent apart.

Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she’s concerned discretionary recounts can be used to spread distrust in the election system.

“Democracy should not be exploited by candidates who lost by massive margins to spread disinformation, but also to really just make it harder for county clerks and election officials to do their job,” said Griswold.

The legislation has not yet been introduced, but under Griswold’s proposal, discretionary recounts would only be allowed if the original margin is within 2 percent.

Griswold noted that Peters’ recount led to no change in the results and contradicted her false claims about alleged election fraud.

“There's a point at which the margins are so big that you can count the ballots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 times, and then it's not gonna change the outcome,” said Griswold, adding that limiting discretionary recounts leaves election workers free to prepare for the next election.

Peters wasn’t the only clear loser to go through with a recount last year. El Paso County conducted discretionary recounts for three local Republican primary races after candidates who lost by around 30 points each requested them. The recounts changed less than a handful of votes.

“What we have learned is that our systems are incredibly accurate,” said Matt Crane, a Republican and head of the Colorado County Clerks Association. “We have the strongest post-election tabulation audit in the country.”

Crane said clerks are generally supportive of the legislation but would like to work with the Secretary to potentially allow for a higher discretionary recount threshold in smaller municipal elections, where fewer votes could make a difference. Counties would also like to see the rules require candidates to cover the full cost of a recount, including if it requires overtime for staff or hiring more workers.

He also said the change would protect regular people from donating to recounts that have no chance at succeeding. Out-of-state donors covered the majority of the $256,000 cost of Peters’ recount.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Then-Colorado Secretary of State candidate, Republican Tina Peters, in Sedalia at the Wide Open Saloon for a primary night watch party on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Peters lost the primary race to Pam Anderson.

Election bills aim to foster public trust

Another of Griswold’s goals this session is to require larger counties to begin processing and counting ballots at least 4 days prior to Election Day, with the goal of releasing results more quickly on election night.

“In 2022 we did see some conspiracies about early voting, early vote counting, including among some election officials here in Colorado. So this provision will further safeguard the democratic process (from) those who are trying to harm it by throwing sand in the gears of election administration.”

In the midterm election, a false claim circulated among some voters on the right urging people to vote in person, after 3 p.m., on Election Day, on the groundless theory that voting later would make it harder to stuff the ballot box in favor of non-conservative candidates, or have machines somehow switch votes.

Crane said the vast majority of counties, especially larger ones, already get started on ballots early. Mail-in ballots take longer to process because staff must verify each signature, remove the ballot from its envelope and prepare it for the tabulator.

Crane said counties are working with Griswold to see what the threshold would be for early ballot processing. Under her proposal, it would apply to counties with more than 10,000 active voters, which is about half of Colorado’s 64 counties.