No change in the result of the Lauren Boebert-Adam Frisch race after mandatory recount

Colorado’s Secretary of State’s office has completed the mandatory recount of the election results between Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch in the 3rd congressional district.

State law requires automatic recounts when a race is within 0.5 percent of the total votes cast for the winner of the race, and as expected, the recount did not change the election results.

“The mandatory recount for U.S. Congressional District 3 and permissive recount of House District 43 are complete and have confirmed the results of the races. Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” said Griswold.

Boebert lost three votes and Frisch picked up one. The final difference between the two was 546 votes.

“While we hoped for a different outcome, we defied incredible odds with the closeness of this race and delivered a moral victory for the people of CO-3, many of whom crossed party lines to reject extremism with their vote,” Frisch said in a statement Monday.

“We’ve won this election as expected, and I’m headed back to represent you in Washington, D.C. I can’t thank you enough for all of your support,” Boebert said in a video released on Twitter after all the counties finished their recounts.