Gov. Polis’ housing proposal would allow duplexes, townhomes, ADUs across many cities in Colorado

The bill also requires more planning by state and local governments to allow growth where the market demands it, Polis said. Tier 1, smaller “Tier 2” cities and high country resort areas would have to create housing plans to detail how they plan to address housing shortfalls and keep current residents from being priced out, with goals identified by the state.

Those areas would have to choose from a “menu” of strategies. Polis administration officials haven’t detailed those options yet.

If a local government fails to meet the “minimum standards” of the bill, the state would override local zoning rules and implement a standardized code instead. That standardized code would be developed by the state’s Department of Local Affairs.

“Local governments have the incentive to be proactive on this and make sure that they're out in front, passing codes that meet the minimum standards but also make sense for their community,” Woodrow said.

The Polis proposal also would try to cut “red tape” by removing state-level regulations on housing, including:

Streamlining rules around manufactured homes

Removing minimum housing unit size restrictions in urban areas, except for fire and building code standards

Remove limits in state law on the number of unrelated people who can live together

Eliminate the power of homeowners’ associations to keep out certain types of housing.

Small cities and rural areas exempted

The bill is primarily focused on larger communities and resort areas. It will include various exemptions from the rules to reduce the impact on smaller cities and rural areas.

For example, mid-sized “Tier 2” municipalities would not face the requirement to allow triplexes and townhomes in all residential areas. They would, however, have to allow accessory dwelling units and be subject to the same removal of “red tape” regulations. Rural areas and the smallest cities would get even more exemptions.

This map lists communities by tier level, according to a document provided by Rep. Steven Woodrow:

Courtesy of Rep. Steven Woodrow. Most affected communities in Colorado by Gov. Jared Polis' new housing proposal

This table shows which policies apply to each tier level, as described by Colorado Builds Better, a group involved in drafting the bill:

Urban Municipalities Tier 1 Urban Municipalities Tier 2 Rural Resort Job Center Municipalities Non-Urban Municipalities Statewide (Counties, small munis) Housing Needs Assessments & Plans X X X Allow Accessory Dwelling Units X X X X Allow Middle Housing (Duplexes, triplexes, multiplexes, townhomes) X With additional flexibility Encourage Transit Oriented Communities (rail) X Encourage Development Along Key Corridors (bus transit, commercial corridors, etc.) X With additional flexibility Removing Square Footage Requirements, Occupancy Restrictions X X With additional flexibility X Occupancy restrictions only Strategic Growth Planning & Water X X X X Larger counties only

Is it “The Colorado Way?”

Asked whether the bill amounts to the state taking land-use authority from local governments — a flashpoint in the debate over how to address Colorado’s housing shortage — Polis stressed the idea of “flexibility,” with cities getting multiple options to reach the overarching goal of increasing housing supply.

“Local governments need to step up and be part of the solution,” he said. “They can't just shift the burdens onto their neighboring jurisdictions and make themselves less affordable and put more traffic on the road, which we all wind up paying for in both air quality and lost productivity and time and traffic.”

Traditionally, local governments in Colorado have had the authority to make their own decisions about how to grow. For the last century or so, many of those decisions have resulted in suburban sprawl where commercial and residential zones are mostly kept separate.

And some highly desirable communities, like Polis’ own hometown of Boulder, have added far more jobs than housing. That’s all contributed to high housing costs, car dependency and long commutes, and the inefficient use of water and other resources, Polis said.

“We want to avoid becoming a place where the average home price is $1 million in our major metro areas, where people have to live 45 minutes, an hour out from where their jobs are,” Polis said. “We've seen areas of the country that have gone that way. I don't think that's the Colorado way.”

A recent paper in the journal Urban Studies examined hundreds of zoning reforms enacted across the U.S. It found that when governments loosen development restrictions, there is “a statistically significant 0.8% increase in housing supply within three to nine years of reform passage,” with most of the units falling at the “higher end” of rents.