The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for April 2023

April's Local 303 welcomes Colorado rock mainstays The Savage Blush and White Rose Motor Oil to the lineup this month; catch new songs from these two longtime bands that have new albums out this spring. The band known for their energetic street performances in downtown Denver, Brothers of Brass, join us with a new single that can be considered a love letter to the Mile High City recorded in their classic New Orleans brass stylings. If your familiar with jam band legends Lotus, Luke Miller from the group has an electro pop act called Sugar Nova and we will spinning new singles from the duo, including a cover of a My Morning Jacket song! Tune in for indie rock from Denver band The Mssng and pop punk from The Losers Club who will also be performing at our meetup.



If you live in Northern Colorado, music lovers look forward to the yearly festival FoCoMX at the end of April, a two day festival in Old Town that features 350+ bands across 30 stages and we have added six to our lineup. For DIY indie rock check out hospital socks from Fort Collins that started up during the COVID lockdown as well as local favorites Spliff Tank who started five years ago and blend indie rock with garage and psych. Mystee is also newer to Northern Colorado having lived overseas now resides in Fort Collins and has gone from a solo project to a band over the last year as frontwoman Ilana Held establishes herself across the city. Singer-songwriter Katya Grasso who is also known as a solo artist now plays with a full band and she has a devoted following across the Front Range. For hip-hop discovery check out Sauce.K from Greeley and Americana artist Taylor Shae will debut a new single on-air this month too.



Join us at the end of the month here in Denver for our Local 303 Meetup. The event gives space to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community with our Music Meeting that previews new local music you can vote on, giveaways, and there will be a very special performance from The Losers Club. The Local 303 Meetup is at Mercury Café, on Monday April 24th from 6:30-9 p.m. and it is open to the public. Mercury Café is located at 2199 California Street in Denver.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.

Meet April's Picks:

hospital socks

Photo: Grayson R. Reed

Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: "One, Five, and Four" (Single)



Pronouns: April Crews: They/Them, Miles Stevenson: He/Him, Aaron Plusa: He/Him, Gabe Brady: He/Him



About: Founded in Fort Collins, Colorado, hospital socks is comprised of four members: Miles Stevenson on guitar and backing vocals, April Crews on guitar and lead vocals, Aaron Plusa on drums and Gabe Brady on bass. They started writing and recording together in the summer of 2021, played their first show together that fall, and have amassed crowds for their shows ever since.



How Has Your Project Eased Back Into The Music Scene Post-Pandemic: hospital socks became a band on the tail end of the pandemic. Fortunately for us, we were not as affected as other artists.



Website: https://hospital-socks.com/



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube