Bear fire: Blaze in Golden Gate Canyon area spurs evacuations Saturday evening

Updated 9 p.m., April 1

A fire in the Golden Gate Canyon area of Jefferson County forced the evacuation of five homes Saturday evening and prompted pre-evacuation notices to those within a three- to five-mile radius for a few hours before they were lifted, according to authorities.

The fire grew between seven and eight acres in size, said Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesperson Jenny Fulton. Fire personnel from multiple surrounding agencies were able to create a line around the fire.

No injuries were reported. At one point one home was threatened by the fire but firefighters were able to protect the structure.

Fulton said the fire, which began in the 4200 block of Bear Road, is under control as of Saturday night and fire personnel will continue tackling hot spots Sunday morning. Golden Gate Canyon and nearby roads are now open.