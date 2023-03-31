Hogback fire: Brush fire near Morrison cancels Red Rocks show, spurs pre-evacuation notices
Updated 4:45 p.m., March 31
A brush fire is burning by I-70 near Morrison in Jefferson County.
Pre-evacuation notices were sent to residents in Morrison and the Solterra Subdivision of Lakewood.
Friday’s Dabin show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre has been postponed due to high winds. A rescheduled date has not been announced.
Smoke is visible in the area near the Hogback fire. Heavy winds and dry air have created dangerous fire conditions along the Front Range.
Fires in Arurora and Lake Georgve
And a fire burning in Aurora has been contained after prompting the evacuation of fewer than a dozen homes near Cherry Creek State Park.
Meanwhile, emergency crews haven't made much progress containing a large wildfire burning south of Lake George, about an hour west of Pikes Peak.
They say the 403 fire has burned more than 1,200 acres, and about 100 homes in the area are under evacuation orders.
No injuries or structural damage have been reported. Winds up to 50 miles per hour have made it dangerous to fly in air support.
Weather advisories across the state
The state is currently under three weather warnings, two watches, two advisories and an alert — all of them current for everything from heavy snow to high winds and bad air.
The National Weather Service was warning the far northwest corner of the state about heavy snow and high winds through 6 p.m. Friday.
At the same time, the service issued a high wind warning for both the northern Front Range and the southern part of the state from Colorado Springs to the New Mexico line. Winds were gusting to 65 mph around Fort Collins, while a gust up to 75 mph was reported west of Boulder. That warning is set to expire at 7 p.m. when the winds should lay down.
Those high winds also prompted a red flag warning to avoid burning anywhere from Boulder, southeast all the way to the state line beyond the Eastern Plains town of Eads. That warning for “critical fire weather conditions” is to expire at 7 p.m. Friday, but then be renewed from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
There are also winter weather and blowing dust advisories and watches for high winds and winter weather in other large portions of the state.
Just about the only portion of the state not under a watch or warning is the far southwest, and those residents have a hazardous weather outlook advising that snow and rain will return early next week.
And finally, there is an air quality alert for blowing dust on the northeast plains, and for fine particulate matter in Park and Teller counties. That advisory will expire at 8 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 287 on the Eastern Plains from the Oklahoma line to Lamar due to high winds and blowing dust. The agency warns that high-profile vehicles could encounter high winds almost anywhere in the state. Restrictions could be imposed at a moment’s notice.
