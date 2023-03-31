Hogback fire: Brush fire near Morrison cancels Red Rocks show, spurs pre-evacuation notices

Fires in Arurora and Lake Georgve

And a fire burning in Aurora has been contained after prompting the evacuation of fewer than a dozen homes near Cherry Creek State Park.

Meanwhile, emergency crews haven't made much progress containing a large wildfire burning south of Lake George, about an hour west of Pikes Peak.

They say the 403 fire has burned more than 1,200 acres, and about 100 homes in the area are under evacuation orders.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported. Winds up to 50 miles per hour have made it dangerous to fly in air support.

Weather advisories across the state

The state is currently under three weather warnings, two watches, two advisories and an alert — all of them current for everything from heavy snow to high winds and bad air.



The National Weather Service was warning the far northwest corner of the state about heavy snow and high winds through 6 p.m. Friday.

At the same time, the service issued a high wind warning for both the northern Front Range and the southern part of the state from Colorado Springs to the New Mexico line. Winds were gusting to 65 mph around Fort Collins, while a gust up to 75 mph was reported west of Boulder. That warning is set to expire at 7 p.m. when the winds should lay down.