Boulder’s blockbuster climate lawsuit against Suncor and Exxon Mobil has a path forward

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on a significant climate lawsuit brought by Colorado communities Monday, paving the way for a state court to consider whether Exxon Mobil and Suncor Energy should help pay for damages wrought by climate change.

Three local governments — Boulder County, the City of Boulder and San Miguel County—first filed the case in 2018. It argues taxpayers shouldn't be on the hook for the full cost of climate-related disasters — and fossil fuel companies bear some responsibility for the consequences of their products.

Since then, the defendants have tried to push the case into federal court. The latest announcement from the U.S. Supreme Court confirms the opinion of a lower court and the U.S. Solicitor General: the lawsuit is a state matter.

"It means that finally, after five years of fighting over federal versus state court, these cases can now move forward to trial in Colorado state court," said Marco Simons, a lawyer with EarthRights International representing the Colorado communities.

The consequences could extend far outside Colorado

The nation's highest court also decided to stay out of similar cases in Maryland, California, Hawaii and Rhode Island. That means other climate liability suits could now have a more direct path to trial.

The result could be a nationwide reckoning over climate liability. If successful, energy companies could be forced to pay billions of dollars to help cover the cost of floods, droughts, wildfires, rising sea levels and other disasters. Courts could require corporations to reveal more about any efforts to obscure their role in the crisis.

A spokesperson for Suncor Energy declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. Todd Spitler, a spokesperson for Exxon Mobil, said his company will continue to fight the lawsuits, “which are a waste of time and resources and do nothing to address climate change.”