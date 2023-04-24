Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms first-ever case of white-nose syndrome in bats

For the first time ever, a deadly disease caused by an invasive fungus has infected a Colorado bat.

An adult, female bat was found on the ground and unable to fly at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site in Otero County outside of La Junta, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Tests conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) National Wildlife Health Center later confirmed the bat was infected with white-nose syndrome. It’s a disease that has decimated bat colonies across the United States, CPW said.

The discovery was not unexpected — researchers have tested for the fungus that causes the disease periodically in the area.

“After the discovery of [Pseudogymnoascus destructans] last year, we expected this news was inevitable in a year or two, given the experience in other states as white-nose syndrome has spread westward,” said Tina Jackson, CPW Species Conservation Coordinator, in a news release. “We’ve been monitoring for the fungus for a number of years and this is the same pattern seen in other states.”

Last July, testing confirmed the presence of Pseudogymnoascus destructans in a bat at Bent’s Old Fort, but none of the 25 bats captured for the study showed signs of white-nose syndrome. The fungus was also found in Baca, Larimer and Routt counties last year.