A fungus that’s led to millions of bat deaths has reached southern Colorado

A fungus that causes the deadly white-nose syndrome in bats is now in Colorado.

Researchers have confirmed the presence of Pseudogynmanascus destructans in a bat from Bent's Old Fort near La Junta. The testing came as part of a research project monitoring bats at the national historic site in southeastern Colorado. Of the 25 bats tested, only one came back positive. Four were inconclusive.

The fungus causes white-nose syndrome, which has killed millions of bats in North America. People and other animals cannot be affected by it. According to the White-Nose Syndrome Response Team led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the disease causes bats to be more active when they're supposed to be hibernating and in a more inactive state. That means the affected bats burn off fat that's needed to survive the winter months. They also can exhibit strange behavior, like flying outside in the daytime when they're supposed to be hibernating. It can take several years before the fungus leads to white-nose syndrome.