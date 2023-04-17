A deadly fungus is threatening Colorado bats. Here’s how biologists say you can help

A team of Colorado biologists wants your help to preserve bat species across the state.

Colorado Bat Watch, a new program launched Monday, aims to enlist citizen scientists to log observations of the flying mammals during sunrise and sunset. By collecting the data, the team hopes to find roost sites before they're decimated by white-nose syndrome, a deadly fungus first identified in Colorado last summer.

"Researchers are racing to test vaccines that could help bats survive the disease," said Megan Mueller, a biologist with Rocky Mountain Wild, a nonprofit focused on species conservation. "It may be possible to apply those vaccines to roost sites, but we need help with finding them."

White-nose syndrome has already decimated bat colonies across the eastern and mid-western United States. After years of fearing its arrival, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the fungus in a bat from Bent's Old Fort near La Junta last July.

The plague now threatens animals vital to the health of many ecosystems and economies. Often maligned as sinister creatures of the night, bats control pests, pollinate plants and disperse seeds.