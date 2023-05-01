Colorado Democrats move to put upzoning back in the upzoning bill after it was gutted

Colorado’s sweeping land-use bill was gutted once, and then gutted again. Now, House Democrats will attempt reconstructive surgery to restore the bill’s most ambitious — and controversial — components, including density mandates on local governments.

“We have some concerns that the version that passed the Senate lacks a lot of the solutions that we sought when we introduced the bill in the first place,” said Rep. Steven Woodrow. “And so we're looking to put a good amount of that back in.”

But even if supporters succeed, they could be setting up a showdown with the state Senate in the waning days of the session. Lawmakers must adjourn their work by midnight Monday, May 8.

The bill originally proposed to override development rules in dozens of Colorado cities. It would have forced local governments to allow greater residential density in residential neighborhoods and elsewhere.

But it faced tough resistance in the state Senate, where suburban-district Democrats on key committees forced the removal of density requirements. The Senate instead passed a stripped-down version of the bill that focused mostly on planning. Now, the bill’s House sponsors say that won’t do.